Source: Tenth Amendment Center

by John D Pierce, Esq.

"The federal government, the founders said, can exercise only those powers we delegate to it. The rest go to the people and the states. In fact, the main power that governments could have, the 'police power' to pass laws relating to health, safety and welfare, was denied the federal government and given the states by the founders. So, does the Constitution specifically give the power over immigration to the federal government? Before you can say of course it does, take a close look at the enumerated powers. It does not. The closest it comes is delegating the power to naturalize citizens. That is, the federal government can decide whether foreigners can become United States citizens. That only makes sense, But the idea that the far-off federal government would enforce borders, much less build walls on the edge of any particular state, was ridiculous in the minds of the founding generation." (04/12/17)

http://tenthamendmentcenter.com/2017/04/12/the-immigration-double-cross/