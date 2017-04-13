Property rights abused, misunderstood

Source: Eastern New Mexico News

by Kent McManigal

"Property rights is a pillar of civilization — a pillar that is crumbling from neglect, abuse, and misunderstanding. As long as your use of your property doesn’t damage other people or their property in a tangible way, it’s no one else’s business. This applies to trash, vermin, odors and dust, holes, and nuclear waste. What if your mess won’t stay put on your property? What about someone who drains the aquifer? Arbitration and restitution could ease these sorts of problems, but government courts have been fairly useless for protecting private property rights." (04/12/17)

