NC: Moore procedurally kills idiot pols' attempt to re-establish marriage apartheid

Source: Washington Post

"A day after North Carolina lawmakers introduced legislation that would outlaw same-sex marriage and defy a landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling, a top Republican there said Wednesday that the bill is dead on arrival. North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore released a curt statement Wednesday shooting down the bill known as the 'Uphold Historical Marriage Act.' … 'There are strong constitutional concerns with this legislation given that the U.S. Supreme Court has firmly ruled on the issue, therefore House Bill 780 will be referred to the House Rules Committee and will not be heard,' Moore, the House speaker, said in a statement." (04/12/17)

https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/post-nation/wp/2017/04/12/north-carolina-bill-banning-same-sex-marriage-again-wont-be-heard-house-speaker-says/