At a "low point," US and Russia back opposing visions on Syria's Assad

Source: Deutsche Welle [Germany]

"US State Secretary Rex Tillerson on Wednesday said US-Russia relations are at a 'low point' after meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Tensions between Moscow and Washington have been exacerbated by US President Donald Trump's order to launch cruise missiles against a Syrian military facility believed to be the launch pad for a chemical weapons attack that killed 87 civilians, including 31 children. … Meanwhile in New York, Russia voted against a US-backed resolution to investigate a suspected chemical weapons attack in the Syrian province of Idlib. Vladimir Safronkov, Russia's deputy ambassador to the UN, said the resolution did 'not serve a useful purpose,' minutes after Lavrov had called for an 'independent' probe into the attack." (04/12/17)

