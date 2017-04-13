Trump’s tax returns will be immediately under audit

Source: USA Today

"For the average taxpayer, the odds of being audited by the Internal Revenue Service are just 0.7%. Unless you're President Trump, in which case your chance of an audit rises to 100%. It's not just that his net worth and more than 500 partnerships make him a likely audit target under IRS policies designed to direct its enforcement efforts to the richest taxpayers. Under an obscure Internal Revenue Service rule, the tax returns of the president and vice president are automatically audited, every year, no exceptions. That rule has been in place in one form or another since the Nixon administration, and it details the process for auditing presidential tax returns in minute detail — even down the color of folder they must be kept in. Presidential tax returns have been subjected to that process for more than 40 years, but it's taken on new significance this year. It's indisputable that Trump's tax returns will be the most complicated of any president in history, and he's the first president since Gerald Ford to refuse to publicly release copies of those returns." (04/12/17)

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2017/04/12/trumps-tax-returns-immediately-under-audit/100272688