Chicago schools try a new disciplinary tool: Empathy

"Compassionate efforts to get at the root cause when students start acting up, and then to help them work through it, might sound pie-in-the-sky to some. But that approach is now the norm at the school, staff and students with similar stories say. Amundsen has nearly halved its number of out-of-school suspensions since 2012. That's when its new principal, Anna Pavichevich, began leading the school in a cultural 180, transitioning from a disciplinary system that Ms. Pavichevich says 'used to be about kicking kids out,' to one that emphasizes social and emotional learning (SEL) and restorative justice. The turnaround at Amundsen is the ripest fruit of an overhaul of Chicago Public Schools’ (CPS) discipline policy. For years, in Chicago and throughout the US, 'zero-tolerance' policies ruled the day at public schools." (04/12/17)

