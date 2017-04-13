Kellyanne Conway: "I'm not the darkness"

Source: USA Today

"How personally does Kellyanne Conway take media coverage? That's what media columnist Michael Wolff wondered during a Wednesday event at the Newseum. When Conway asked what he meant, Wolff got to the point. 'This coverage of you … 'Democracy dies in darkness," Wolff said, making note of the Washington Post's new tagline: 'Because I'm gonna tell you, when they say, 'Democracy dies in darkness,' you're the darkness.' Wolff's comment drew laughter from the audience, and Conway replied, 'I'm not the darkness … It's like I tell small children. Just because someone says something doesn't make it true.'" (04/12/17)

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/onpolitics/2017/04/12/michael-wolff-tells-kellyanne-conway-youre-the-darkness/100373392