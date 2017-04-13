Malala "humbled" by honorary Canadian citizenship

Source: BBC [UK state media]

"Nobel Peace prize laureate Malala Yousafzai says she is 'humbled' to become the sixth person to receive an honorary Canadian citizenship. At 19, she is also the youngest ever person to receive the honour. During the official ceremonies in Ottawa, she called on Canadian politicians to use their influence to help fund education for girls worldwide, including refugees. Ms Yousafzai is a global advocate for women's rights and education. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau praised Ms Yousafzai for her advocacy, calling her 'the newest and possibly bravest citizen of Canada.'" (04/12/17)

