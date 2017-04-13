TX: Death row inmate loses appeal seeking new DNA testing

Source: San Francisco Chronicle

"The top criminal appeals court in Texas on Wednesday refused to allow additional DNA testing of evidence in an inmate's lengthy death penalty case. Rodney Reed's attorneys sought the testing on more than 40 items collected in the investigation into the 1996 abduction, rape and strangling of 19-year-old Stacy Stites. Her body was found off the side of a road about 35 miles (56.32 kilometers) southeast of Austin. The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals said in its decision that the request by Reed's lawyers was the latest in a series of legal moves 'to unreasonably delay the execution of his sentence or the administration of justice.' The court said in its 38-page ruling that the attorneys failed to show the additional testing would change the outcome of Reed's trial." (04/12/17)

http://www.sfgate.com/news/texas/article/Death-row-inmate-Rodney-Reed-loses-DNA-appeal-11068264.php