Oregon legislators vote to protect marijuana user identity info from feds

Source: Smell the Truth

"Oregon lawmakers are moving to shield their legal marijuana users from the federal government. The House of Representatives on Monday voted in favor of a bipartisan bill to ban legal marijuana shops from storing identifying information, such as driver licenses and passports, for longer than 48 hours, reports the Associated Press. The state’s legislators have worked on the bill ever since President Donald Trump’s administration hinted at heightened enforcement of federal laws against marijuana users." (04/12/17)

http://blog.sfgate.com/smellthetruth/2017/04/11/oregon-lawmakers-vote-to-protect-marijuana-user-identity-info-from-feds