How not to fight terrorism

Source: The New Republic

by Heather Hurlburt

"The Trump administration thinks it knows all it needs to about what motivates extremist violence. Michael Flynn, the president’s former national security adviser, considers it 'nonsense' even to try to figure out the root causes of terrorism. John Kelly, the secretary of homeland security, describes America’s opponents as 'driven irrationally to our destruction'– even though scholars have documented that the Islamic State, Al Qaeda, and other extremist movements work quite rationally toward their goals: controlling territory, establishing ideological dominance, and defeating their political enemies. The administration’s plan to combat terrorism, in fact, flows directly from Steve Bannon and other key advisers, who believe that the United States is locked in an ideological conflict not only with 'radical Islamic terrorists,' but possibly with Islam itself." (04/12/17)

https://newrepublic.com/article/141709/not-fight-terrorism-trump-exploiting-fear