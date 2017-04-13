IRS budget cuts send a signal

Source: USA Today

by Jim Jordan

"While the IRS is supposed to fulfill an important function in our government, scandal and seemingly inappropriate use of funds show that mission creep has become a real problem. Part of my time in Washington has involved investigating the IRS targeting of conservative groups. For a sustained period, the IRS systematically targeted Americans based on their political beliefs. Congressional efforts to investigate the matter were thwarted. IRS Commissioner John Koskinen was brought in to clean up the mess, but under his watch, 422 back-up tapes containing potentially 24,000 emails relevant to the scandal were destroyed. Such actions leave the American people with little trust in the IRS. Not only did the IRS violate the First Amendment with its targeting, the agency may have violated the Fourth with the use of 'Stingray' surveillance technology." (04/12/17)

https://www.usatoday.com/story/opinion/2017/04/12/irs-budget-cuts-send-signal-opposing-view/100389582