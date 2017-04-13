Rumblings on the left in France

Source: The New Republic

by Arthur Goldhammer

"Just as the French presidential race appeared to be settling into a comfortable two-person contest, with polls showing Marine Le Pen in a dead heat with Emmanuel Macron in the first round leading to a comfortable (and comforting) Macron victory in the second, the previously moribund left of the Left discovered that what Marx called 'the old mole' (popular discontent well-concealed in its underground lair) still has some life left in it. Jean-Luc Mélenchon, who had been languishing at around 12 or 13 percent in first-round estimates, well behind the front-runners at around 24 percent each, suddenly began rising. He is now at 18 or 19, even with or slightly ahead of the right-wing Republican candidate François Fillon and within striking distance of the front-runners, and thus with a slim but real chance of making it into the May 7 runoff. Who is Jean-Luc Mélenchon and what accounts for his sudden surge?" (04/12/17)

