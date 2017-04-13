Our addiction to elections is killing American democracy

Source: The Nation

by Daniel M Shea

"One of the last things this country needs is yet another impassioned call for election reform. Another invective against Citizens United or another stern warning about restrictive voter-ID laws would be redundant. And we certainly don’t need to be reminded of the absurdity of the Electoral College or the corruptness of gerrymandering. Another essay of that sort would be akin to a doctor telling her terminally ill patient to watch the cholesterol. No, the time is long past for such calls: Our democracy is in big trouble. For nearly 200 years, we have defined the democratic character of our system through elections. We are an election-crazed nation, but momentous shifts (some building slowly over the last few decades and others emerging quickly) have distorted how elections are conducted and the impact they have on public policy. Elections for federal office, in particular, no longer reflect the common good and too often produce results incompatible with our structure of government. Legal or behavioral changes will not save the patient. It’s time to embrace other avenues of political engagement." (04/12/17)

https://www.thenation.com/article/our-addiction-to-elections-is-killing-our-democracy