United Airlines exactly like an abusive partner

Source: Cracked

by Aaron Kheifets

"There has been a lot of outrage aimed at United Airlines since they tried to force a man to "volunteer" to give up his seat, had him pulled off his place by security, beaten unconscious, and then had his limp body dragged off the plane. But few people are talking about the other side of things. Like the fact that United is a wonderful, caring airline that wouldn't do anything like that unless someone pushed them. I should know — I spent a lot of quality time with United when I refused to pay a baggage fee and they locked me in the basement of their corporate HQ and attached jumper cables to my testicles until I cut them a check for $50. First, let me point out that according to official reports, the man wasn't beaten — he 'fell.' The cellphone footage of the incident clearly shows him falling straight sideways, assisted by security, face-first into an armrest. … In the hospital after my stay at United HQ, I met another patient whose boyfriend was saying the exact same thing. He was explaining to the doctor that she'd fallen down a flight of stairs and hit both eyes on two separate doorknobs and also a majority of her ribs on other doorknobs." (04/12/17)

http://www.cracked.com/blog/united-airlines-exactly-like-abusive-partner