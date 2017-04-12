The North Korea reframe

Source: Scott Adams Blog

by Scott Adams

"Prior U.S. presidents framed the North Korean nuclear program as a problem between the United States and North Korea, with China as an unhelpful third party with its own interests. That framing was weak and useless. North Korea did whatever it wanted to do. President Trump recently changed the frame. Now it’s not so much a problem between the United States and North Korea as it is a branding battle between China and the U.S., with North Korea being the less-important part of the equation. President Trump has said clearly and repeatedly that if China doesn’t fix the problem in its own backyard, the USA will step in to do what China couldn’t get done. See the power in that framing? China doesn’t want a weak 'brand.' With the new framing, we already see China talking tougher about North Korea." (04/12/17)

