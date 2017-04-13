Con Air — treating commercial airline passengers as criminals

Source: J Neil Schulman @ Rational Review

"Remember 1997′s movie Con Air, about a prisoner-transport flight? A few years later after 9/11 all commercial airlines became prisoner transport flights. I once was offered a free travel voucher for a future flight to give up my confirmed seat. I pocketed the voucher and took my existing ticket to another airline and was in the air within two hours. That said, we have to stop acting as if an airline ticket is any sort of 'contract.' It isn’t. There’s no such thing as a contract where one party has rights and the other party has none." (04/12/17)

