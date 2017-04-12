Protect? Serve? Or serve up?

Source: The Price of Liberty

by Nathan Barton

"[D]oes anyone else suspect that the CHP has more important things to do than stop someone for talking on a cell phone while driving? Surely there were people speeding excessively, or DUI (it was a Saturday night), or broken down and needing assistance — or even with burned-out license plate lights — there on I-580. This nanny-state law on cell phone use addresses a single form of distracted driving. Eating a Big Mac, doing your hair or makeup, fussing with the kids (or the dog) are all forms of distracted driving, but only using a cell phone is EVIL enough to be a crime which 'requires' cops to disrupt the normal flow of traffic and create obstacles. Which makes you ask if the real reason for this offense being an offense is to give police an excuse to stop and 'inspect' the vehicle for whatever the popular current crimes are?" (04/12/17)

