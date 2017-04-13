Source: Adam Smith Institute

by Charles Day

"In recent days, the media has been discussing a 'zombie plague' in our cities. Users of the synthetic cannabinoid drug known as Spice can become paralytically intoxicated and may be a danger to themselves and others through erratic and sometimes violent behaviour. It has also been said to have the physically and psychologically addictive properties of heroin and crack. It is developing into a crisis for our emergency services. Yet, paradoxically, this new outbreak can be directly linked to further restrictions on the harmful drug. Spice is a drug so unpleasant that there is no real commercial market for it. A market in prisons only arose after mandatory urine testing was introduced for herbal cannabis in 2005." (04/12/17)

https://www.adamsmith.org/blog/why-must-the-spice-flow