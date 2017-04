Source: Foreign Policy Focus

"On FPF#26, I discuss Trump's foreign policy. Trump's Secretary of State thinks the US should be the world's police force. Trump's Press Secretary said Trump will attack Assad for using barrel bombs. Trump is taking a very aggressive policy against North Korea." [various formats] (04/12/17)

http://foreignpolicyfocus.libsyn.com/fpf-26-trumps-foreign-policy-is-getting-worse