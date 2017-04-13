Friedrich Hayek on carbon taxes

Source: Niskanen Center

by Ed Dolan

"As far as I know, Friedrich Hayek never wrote a word about climate change, but two of his most famous works contain arguments that bear directly on this key issue of environmental policy. Judging from what he wrote about the role of science in public policy and the use of knowledge in society, I think that if he had lived on into the twenty-first century, he might have supported a carbon tax." (04/12/17)

https://niskanencenter.org/blog/friedrich-hayek-carbon-taxes/