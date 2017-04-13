Coup and counter coup, part 5: Jacobins and Grey Wolves in Turkey

Source: Notes on Liberty

by Barry Stocker

"The post coup atmosphere created the impression of an invincible block of the AKP and the MHP, backed by some parts of Kemalist (Jacobinism alla turca) opinion, which would provide a massive majority for the Presidential republic desired by Erdogan. The MHP did provide the votes in the National Assembly, for the super majority necessary to trigger a constitutional referendum. This was a complete turn about from the MHP’s previous position. The background to this turn is partly in the state-PKK polarisation, but also in an internal female challenge to the MHP leader Devlet Bahceli from Meral Aksaner. She is very popular with the Grey Wolf community and would have probably won a leadership election if a special party congress had been called." (04/12/17)

https://notesonliberty.com/2017/04/12/coup-and-counter-coup-v-jacobins-and-grey-wolves-in-turkey/