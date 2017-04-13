North Korea war theatrics, Japan edition: Abe claims Kim may be able to fire sarin-loaded missile

Source: USA Today

"Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe warned Thursday that North Korea might be capable of firing a missile loaded with sarin nerve gas toward Japan. Abe, who made the statement at a parliamentary panel on national security, said Pyongyang may already be able to shoot missiles with sarin as warheads, the Associated Press reported." (04/13/17)

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/world/2017/04/13/japans-abe-warns-north-korea-could-fire-sarin-loaded-missile/100408036/