Source: spiked

by Rob Lyons

"The video of a passenger being dragged off a United Airlines flight earlier this week has been widely circulated on social media, and the case has been making headline news both in the US and the UK. Apart from being a public-relations disaster for United, what more might we learn?" [editor's note: The author defends the fraudulent practice of "overbooking" as "(mostly) sensible" – TLK] (04/13/17)

http://www.spiked-online.com/newsite/article/lessons-from-the-united-airlines-debacle/