Source: Common Sense

by Paul Jacob

"Back in 2012, U.S. Senator Orrin Hatch pledged that, if elected, his current six-year term would be his last. On Election Day 2018, Hatch will be 84 years old — and have spent more than half his life in Washington. Still, Utah’s senior senator just announced he intends to run for re-election for an eighth term. Why? Our newly-elected president, Hatch told a Salt Lake City TV station, 'is all over me to run again.' And so is the leadership in the Republican Senate — and even in the House. Or so he says. But what about the people of Utah?" (04/13/17)

http://thisiscommonsense.com/2017/04/13/calling-hatch-home/