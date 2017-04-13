Trump, empire and our long retreat to tyranny

Source: CounterPunch

by Richard Moser

"There has been a lot of worry about the Constitution and basic democratic rights since Trump’s election. And worry we should. But, Trump did not fall from the sky, he is a product of our history. Over the long course of human history, there has been nothing more hostile to democracies and constitutional republics than empire. Empires destroys republics from the inside out. And, empires demand and create enemies." (04/13/17)

