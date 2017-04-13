Syria: US coalition mistakenly kills 18 allied rebels

Source: Al Jazeera [Qatar]

"At least 18 members of the American-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) were killed in a US-led coalition air strike that mistakenly targeted them in Syria's Raqqa province. In a statement released on Thursday, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said 18 SDF fighters died in the air raid south of the city of Tabqa on April 11. The attack was believed to be hitting members of Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, also known as ISIS)." (04/13/17)

http://www.aljazeera.com/news/2017/04/coalition-mistakenly-kills-18-allied-syrian-rebels-170413132818435.html