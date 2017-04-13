Source: Future of Freedom Foundation

by Jacob G Hornberger

"One of the funniest aspects of Ewing’s op-ed is the fact that she raises the Hitler card to make her case against the abolition of the NEA. She begins her op-ed by showing that Hitler used government control of the arts to advance his collectivist agenda and to quell dissent produced in art. Why is that humorous? Two reasons: One is that it reminded me of Godwin’s Law, which states: 'As an online discussion grows longer, the probability of a comparison involved Hitler approaches 1.' Two, Ewing’s Hitler comparison involves a total failure of logic. On the one hand, she complains of the Nazi government’s control over the arts but then wants the U.S. government to continue funding the arts. Perhaps she is unfamiliar with the adage, 'He who pays the piper calls the tune.'" (04/13/17)

http://www.fff.org/2017/04/13/hitler-and-the-nea/