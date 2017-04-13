Idiot pol: "Bullcrap" to say taxpayers pay my salary

Source: The Hill

"Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) faced off with constituents at a town hall this week, telling the members of the audience that they don't pay his salary. 'You say you pay for me to do this? That’s bullcrap,' Mullin said at the town hall in Jay, Okla., according to a video of the incident. 'I pay for myself. I paid enough taxes before I got here and continue to through my company to pay my own salary. This is a service. No one here pays me to go,' he added." [editor's note: The derp is strong with this one. And speaking of his company, he doesn't mention its $370k in 2009 bailout welfare – TLK] (04/13/17)

