Five bad arguments for public infrastructure spending

Source: Cato Institute

by Ryan Bourne

"Good infrastructure, especially highways, bridges, and airports, can certainly improve economic mobility and lower costs by reducing travel time between locations. This, however, says nothing about the kinds of institutions most likely to produce good infrastructure or who should fund it. Here’s a handy guide to some of the bad economic reasoning you will likely hear as the debate about infrastructure spending heats up." (04/13/17)

https://www.cato.org/publications/commentary/5-bad-arguments-public-infrastructure-spending