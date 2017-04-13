Source: Independent Institute

by William Watkins

"April 13, 2017, marks the 274th anniversary of Thomas Jefferson’s birth. Most Americans know him as the drafter of the Declaration of Independence, third president of the United States, and founder of the University of Virginia. While these are great accomplishments, what we should really remember him for in this age of centralization are The Summary View of the Rights of British America (1774), Opinion on the Constitutionality of a National Bank (1791), and the draft of the Kentucky Resolution of 1798." (04/13/17)

http://blog.independent.org/2017/04/12/happy-birthday-mr-jefferson/