MI: Detroit emergency room doctor charged with child genital mutilation

Source: WXYZ 7 News

"A Henry Ford Hospital emergency room doctor has been arrested and charged in connection to performing female genital mutilation on young girls. Jumana Nagarwala, 44, of Northville Michigan is accused of performing female genital mutilation on underage girls. According to a criminal complaint, Nagarwala performed the procedure on girls ages six to eight years old at a medical clinic in Livonia." [editor's note: And yet more than half of American males are similarly mutilated in infancy without criminal charges for their assailants … – TLK] (04/13/17)

http://www.wxyz.com/news/detroit-emergency-room-doctor-charged-with-child-genital-mutilation