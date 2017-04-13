An open letter to United Airlines' CEO

Source: WendyMcElroy.com

by Brad

"Dear Mr. Munoz: I am encouraged to see that you have belatedly accepted responsibility, on behalf of United Airlines, for the violent treatment of a paying customer that occurred on Sunday, April 9, on flight 3411. And your promise that 'this will never happen again' is a step in the right direction. But, to be blunt, it's an empty promise. What will you do if it does happen again? How will you change United so that it doesn't happen again?" (04/13/17)

http://www.wendymcelroy.com/news.php?extend.7920