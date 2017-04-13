Trump signs bill allowing states to cut off Planned Parenthood's corporate welfare

Source: Yahoo! Finance

"President Donald Trump signed legislation Thursday that would give states the flexibility to withhold federal family planning money from Planned Parenthood. Trump, who has had few opportunities to enact legislation during his first three months in office, signed the measure in private, quietly reversing an Obama administration regulation. The bill overturns a rule that prohibits states from refusing to distribute federal family-planning money to clinics simply because the facilities also perform abortions." (04/13/17)

