EPA, DoJ lawsuit vs. oil company shines light on Trump executive order

"Attorneys for an energy company being sued by the federal government say lawyers for the Environmental Protection Agency are defying one of President Trump’s executive orders that, if obeyed, would essentially kill the agency's lawsuit against the company. The accusation against the EPA, and their Justice Department (DOJ) lawyers, is the latest episode in a five-year-old fight between the federal government and California-based HVI Cat Canyon, a privately-held oil company formerly known as Greka Oil & Gas. In 2011, the federal government and the state of California sued HVI for various environmental offenses, including violating the Clean Water and Pollution Act, by spilling tar-like oil at least 21 times into drainage ditches. The government classified those ditches as 'navigable waters' and thus protected under federal regulations. Two years ago the case against HVI got a boost when President Barack Obama signed the 'Waters of the United States' rule, which expanded the definition of 'navigable waters' to include 'intermittent streams' (ones that sometimes had no water in them)." [editor's note: The hysteria over this by posturing Dems is laughable at best; not admitting the egregious oversteps in that "rule" is just comical – SAT] (04/13/17)

