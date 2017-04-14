Afghanistan: US forces drop "Mother of all Bombs" on alleged Islamic State tunnel compound

Source: USA Today

"The U.S. military on Thursday dropped one of its largest conventional weapons (a massive 21,000-pound bomb nicknamed the 'Mother of All Bombs') on an Islamic State tunnel complex in Afghanistan, the first time it has been used in combat. The GBU-43, or massive ordnance air blast weapon, was dropped from a U.S. aircraft in Nangahar province, where U.S.-backed Afghan forces are battling the Islamic State, also known as ISIS. President Trump has pledged to ramp up the pressure on ISIS, though the Pentagon has said it hasn't changed the basic process for approving airstrikes, which it says is rigorous. Trump has given more leeway to battlefield commanders to make decisions." (04/13/17)

