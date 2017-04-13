Substitute teacher shortage adds to strain on struggling schools

Source: Christian Science Monitor

"The Learning Policy Institute, a nonprofit, California-based education think tank, estimates US schools were about 64,000 teachers short during the 2015-16 school year, with shortages most common in special education, math, science, and bilingual education. Sometimes struggling schools resort to hiring less-qualified teachers, or turn to long-term substitutes to fill these gaps, further reducing the pool of teachers available to cover daily absences. In general, the institute found that districts with concentrated poverty and high proportions of students of color are more likely to have trouble filling open positions." [editor's note: If that "strain" were to promote true innovation in government schooling, it could be a win/win for all – SAT] (04/13/17)

