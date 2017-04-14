Improperly stored raw meat among violations found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago

Source: Reuters

"Restaurant inspectors found 13 violations at Mar-a-Lago, the exclusive Florida resort owned by President Donald Trump, the Miami Herald reported. Undercooled meat, potentially dangerous raw fish and two broken coolers were among the problems found at the private club that charges $200,000 in initiation fees and has become known as the Southern White House, the newspaper reported late on Wednesday. Neither Mar-a-Lago nor the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, which last inspected the club on Jan. 26, immediately responded to Reuters requests for comment on Thursday. Trump bought Mar-a-Lago in 1985. This weekend he is to make his seventh trip to the Palm Beach property as the 45th president of the United States." (04/13/17)

