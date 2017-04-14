Assad: Syria chemical attack "fabricated"

Source: BBC [UK state media]

"Syria's President Bashar-al Assad says reports of a chemical attack by his forces were '100% fabrication.' In an exclusive video interview with AFP news agency, he said 'there was no order to make any attack.' More than 80 people were killed in the rebel-held town of Khan Sheikhoun on 4 April, and hundreds suffered symptoms consistent with a nerve agent. Witnesses said they saw warplanes attack the town but Russia says a rebel depot of chemical munitions was hit. Shocking footage showed victims (many of them children) convulsing and foaming at the mouth. Sufferers were taken to hospitals across the border in Turkey." (04/13/17)

