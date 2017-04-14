Report: Saturn moon "able to support life"

Source: BBC [UK state media]

"Saturn's ice-crusted moon Enceladus may now be the single best place to go to look for life beyond Earth. The assessment comes on the heels of new observations at the 500km-wide world made by the Cassini probe. It has flown through and sampled the waters from a subsurface ocean that is being jetted into space. Cassini’s chemistry analysis strongly suggests the Enceladean seafloor has hot fluid vents — places that on Earth are known to teem with life. To be clear: the existence of such hydrothermal systems is not a guarantee that organisms are present on the little moon; its environment may still be sterile. But the new results make a compelling case to return to this world with more sophisticated instrumentation — technologies that can re-sample the ejected water for clear evidence that biology is also at play." (04/13/17)

http://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-39592059