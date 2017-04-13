Source: Scott Adams Blog

by Scott Adams

"Everyone is saying the relationship between the United States and Russia is really, really bad right now. President Trump says it is bad. Russia agrees. All the pundits agree too. So it must be true, right? In the 2nd dimension (where things are just the way they look) it does seem that the U.S. and Russia are in a bad place with each other. The United States attacked Russia’s little buddy, Assad, for allegedly using chemical weapons. But Russia says Assad didn’t use chemical weapons. Now Russia is mad at the United States. Maybe the situation is exactly what I just described. But just for fun, let’s hop up to the 3rd dimension (of persuasion) and see what the view looks like. Hopping up now. Looking around…" (04/13/17)

http://blog.dilbert.com/post/159526704931/us-and-russian-relationship-at-a-low