Academia our enemy, so we should help it commit suicide

Source: Town Hall

by Kurt Schlichter

"If Animal House were to be rebooted today, Bluto (who would probably be updated into a differently–abled trans being of heft) might ask, 'See if you can guess what am I now?' before expelling a whole mass of pus-like root vegetable on the WASPrivileged villains and announcing, 'I’m a university — get it?' At least popping a zit gets rid of the infection and promotes healing. But today, the higher education racket festers on the rear end of our culture, a painful, useless carbuncle of intellectual fraud, moral bankruptcy, and pernicious liberal fascism that impoverishes the young while it subsidizes a bunch of old pinkos who can’t hack it at Real World U. At least literal boils don’t diss you while demanding you give them free money. We’re expected to shut up and write checks while the universitools ruin our culture. Luckily, due to the happy coincidence of a conservative federal government, technological advances, and the college industrial complex’s inexplicable death wish, we normals now have a chance to lance the boil that is 21st Century academia." (04/13/17)

