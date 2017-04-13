Time to rein in the gravy train for airline execs

Source: Our Future

by Sam Pizzigati

"Those of us on the shady side of sixty can remember when ordinary people could actually enjoy traveling on an airplane. There were meals on all but short-hop flights. Comfortable seats with ample legroom. Plenty of space to stow your bags, since flights seldom took off much more than three-quarters full. On cross-country trips, flight attendants on United used to hand out menus that proudly proclaimed the meal choices that even coach passengers could make. We lucky travelers owed that golden age to regulation. Before 1978, airlines operated like electrical utilities. The government determined fares, routes, and schedules and essentially guaranteed the private airlines a reasonable rate of profit in return. But America’s movers and shakers considered this entire system unreasonable." [editor's note: He left out the other part of pre-1978 air travel — the part where it cost several times as much to get from Point A to Point B. But I guess that only bothers the little people who don't matter, the ones who aren't traveling on a government or employer dime, right? – TLK] (04/13/17)

https://ourfuture.org/20170413/a-flying-public-finally-erupts