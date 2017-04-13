Texas doesn’t want Trump’s wall either

Source: The New Republic

by Rachel Monroe

"Terry Bishop, a West Texas native with a monogrammed belt buckle and a leather holster for his flip phone, looks out over the 2,000 acres of farmland he owns near the small town of Presidio. His property is a five-minute walk from the Mexican border, and Bishop knows what’s coming. 'I’ve got no doubt he’s going to build it,' he says. 'He promised he would.” By 'he, Bishop means Trump. And by 'it,' he means the wall. If it gets built, it will almost certainly pass through Bishop’s land — as well as property owned by thousands of other Texans. But as with the previous attempt to build a border wall, during the presidency of George W. Bush, those most intimately impacted by the plan are among its sharpest critics." (04/13/17)

https://newrepublic.com/article/141711/texas-doesnt-want-trumps-wall-either