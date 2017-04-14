The feisty group that exposed Wells Fargo’s wrongdoing

Source: The American Prospect

by Peter Dreier

"Front-page stories in Tuesday’s New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and Los Angeles Times revealed that Wells Fargo’s board would be slashing $75 million in compensation from two former top executives whom it blamed for the bank’s scandal over fraudulent accounts. But missing from these three papers’ stories (and from similar stories in other major print and broadcast news outlets) was the feisty group of bank employees that initially exposed the wrongdoing: the Committee for Better Banks. A report issued Monday by a four-person committee of Wells Fargo’s board determined that John G. Stumpf (the former CEO) and Carrie L. Tolstedt (the former head of community banking) — both of whom were ousted last year — were primarily responsible for pressuring low-level employees to create and foist two million unwanted bank and credit card accounts on unsuspecting customers. To penalize the two former executives, it demanded a 'clawback' (the forced return of pay and stock grants) that industry watchers say is the largest in banking history and one of the biggest ever in corporate America." (04/13/17)

http://prospect.org/article/feisty-group-exposed-wells-fargo%E2%80%99s-wrongdoing