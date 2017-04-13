Interview: Russian dissident Masha Gessen on why outrage is not optional

Source: In These Times

by Yana Kunichoff

"'If you have the luxury of being able to go out and protest, and being able to resist, you’re also doing that for somebody who can’t.' Russian journalist and dissident Masha Gessen began her career in the 1980s, cutting her teeth in the gay and lesbian press in the United States. In Russia, Gessen risked her life to chronicle Vladimir Putin’s autocratic excesses, the country’s dissident movements and violence against the country’s LGBTQ community. She was beaten on the steps of parliament in June 2013 for protesting Russia’s infamous anti-gay law. As a gay parent with three children, Gessen was at risk of losing custody of her family as a result of the legislation. She is now settled in the United States, where she continues to cover the political dysfunction of Russia. She is also one of the most important oppositional voices in Trump’s America. Following the election, she wrote a touchstone piece on how to approach a terrifying political future in The New York Review of Books, titled Autocracy: Rules for Survival. Currently, Gessen is a writer-in-residence at Oberlin College. In These Times caught up with Gessen by phone to talk about democracy, resistance and the role of the independent press." (04/13/17)

http://inthesetimes.com/article/20032/masha-gessen-outrage-is-not-optional-russia-putin-trump-civil-society