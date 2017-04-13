Design, complexity, and freedom

Source: Bleeding Heart Libertarians

by Lauren Hall

"I just got back from a grand rounds presentation with Neel Shah, a medical researcher and OB/GYN whose current research concerns overtreatment. One of the most important things to come out of his talk was the fact that the single biggest risk factor for cesarean section for a pregnant woman is the facility she walks into. It’s not her health status, it’s not her preferences, it’s not her birth plan, it’s not even her doctor. It’s the hospital. And it turns out there are a variety of really important hospital design elements that trigger overtreatment. These include distance between patient rooms, distance between workspaces and patient rooms, limited ability to information share, and so on …. The problem, of course, is that most women don’t know this." (04/13/17)

