Source: Garrison Center

by Thomas L Knapp

"There are all kinds of good reasons for students to protest over their schools’ speaking invitations to politicians they dislike. There are all kinds of good ways to demonstrate at or around the offending speeches, persuading others and promoting social dialogue. 'I’m scared, please don’t let the bad man talk' is neither one of those good reasons nor one of those good ways." (04/13/17)

