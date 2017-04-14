Markets, morals, and United Flight 3411

Source: EconLog

by Steven Horwitz

"[W]hy do airlines overbook flights and have to bump people? From the airlines' perspective, they would like every flight to leave the gate completely full. The marginal costs of adding the last few passengers is very low (just a tiny bit of extra fuel and food and drinks), so the net gain from selling those seats is pretty high. Given that some passengers might have refundable tickets and change their plans, and that others will miss flights due to missed connections or any of a bunch of other reasons, it makes sense for airlines to oversell flights and have 'spare' passengers to fill in. The cost to doing so is that if too many people do show up, some folks will have to give up their seats." [editor's note: Well, there's also the problem of it being fraud; the proper way to handle the matter is to sell as many seats as there ARE, and no more, then sell "standby tickets" to additional customers, entitling them to the seats if the original purchasers don't claim them – TLK] (04/13/17)

http://econlog.econlib.org/archives/2017/04/_by_steven_horw.html