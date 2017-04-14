Source: Libertarian Institute

by Jared Labell

"On the afternoon of April 12, 2017, we received word that after multiple recent hospitalizations, our friend and colleague, William Norman Grigg, had died. We have lost a champion of liberty, but we are all eternally better off for having known Will. We are fortunate to have been graced by his eloquence, to have enjoyed his good nature, and to have learned from his tremendous intellect. In the few hours since his passing, if the outpouring of love for Will and his work are any indication, his powerful prose against war and law enforcement militarization will resonate within the libertarian community and beyond for decades to come." (04/13/17)

https://www.libertarianinstitute.org/libertarianism/will-grigg-pro-libertate/